Nancy Pelosi Says Attorney General Bill Barr Committed A Crime

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Attorney General Bill Barr Thursday of committing a crime by misleading Congress in testimony last month.



“Attorney General Barr’s decision to mislead the public in his testimony to Congress was not a technicality — it was a crime,” Pelosi tweeted.

In a press conference with reporters, Pelosi accused Barr of disrespecting the constitution because of ties to President Donald Trump, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and special interest groups. Asked if Barr should go to jail, she said the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee will decide how to proceed.

"When you see Barr sitting there, what's his motivation? His motivation, his loyalty is not to his oath of office and it is to Donald Trump — but all of it and the Republicans in Congress is to the special interests,” said Pelosi.

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec responded, “Speaker Pelosi’s baseless attack on the Attorney General is reckless, irresponsible, and false.”

Pelosi’s allegations are based on March 27 letter from special counsel Robert Mueller to Barr that said Barr’s public summary of Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions.”

Two weeks later at an April 9 House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Charlie Crist asked Barr about media reports that members of Mueller’s team were “frustrated at some level with the limited information included” in Barr’s report and asked if he knew what they were “referencing.” Barr, who confirmed Wednesday he’d received the letter from Mueller on March 28, said no.

The following day, Barr told Sen. Chris Van Hollen in another hearing, “I don't know whether Bob Mueller supported my conclusion.”