WASHINGTON — A bill that would make it harder for President Donald Trump to remove special counsel Robert Mueller was rejected on the floor of the Senate Tuesday.



Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons tried to bring the bill forward for debate, but they needed unanimous consent from their fellow senators. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused, meaning the bill will remain in limbo.

In an attempt to put pressure on McConnell to change his mind, Flake announced that he will not vote to confirm any more of Trump's judicial nominees until the Senate gets a vote on the Mueller bill. Flake is a member of the Judiciary Committee, where Republicans have just a one-vote majority, and he could be key to confirming judges both in committee and in the full Senate this year.

Flake’s move comes after Trump forced Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign and appointed Matt Whitaker, a Trump loyalist who has repeatedly criticized Mueller’s investigation, as acting attorney general. Trump had repeatedly railed against Sessions for recusing himself from overseeing the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Despite Republicans and Democrats coming together to pass the bill through the Senate Judiciary Committee, McConnell has consistently refused to bring it to the floor for a vote. He argues that it is unnecessary because there is no reason to think Trump will try to remove Mueller.

Flake said Monday evening that he hoped McConnell would change his mind after Sessions was forced out. “He’s said nobody’s been fired and the special counsel is not in danger. That is not the case now,” said Flake.

But by midday Tuesday McConnell, newly re-elected as Senate majority leader, made it clear he still opposes legislation to protect Mueller.

The Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act would require that the special counsel could only be fired for good cause, and would allow for the courts to overturn the firing if good cause could not be proved.

If the bill ever got to a Senate vote it would have a good chance of passing given that it is supported unanimously by Democrats and by several Republicans. But it has always faced very long odds of becoming law, given that it would require Trump signing on to a measure that limits his own powers.

Technically Trump cannot fire Mueller on his own. Under current Justice Department regulations, only the attorney general can fire Mueller.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the department’s number two official, had overseen the Mueller investigation since Sessions recused himself last year. Whitaker’s appointment as acting attorney general puts him in charge of the probe, but Democrats have called on him to recuse himself as well.