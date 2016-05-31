NHS Refuses For The Second Time To Provide The HIV Prevention Drug

After promising to reconsider, NHS England has said again that it will not make PrEP widely available, in a move the National AIDS Trust called "astonishing".

NHS England has reaffirmed that it will not roll out the drug treatment, known as PrEP, that stops people contracting HIV – leaving the NHS open to legal action from one of Britain's leading HIV charities.

Following a meeting of NHS England's specialised services commissioning committee, a statement was posted on its website that concluded that it "accepted NHS England's external legal advice that it does not have the legal power to commission PrEP" but said it "remains committed to working with other commissioners to explore the possible provision of PrEP." Instead, it will only give the drug to a few hundred men in "test sites".

The announcement immediately sparked a furious reaction from the National AIDS Trust (NAT), which said it was considering legal action.

In a statement the charity said: "NHS England has confirmed its decision to remove PrEP from the official NHS commissioning process, leaving this potentially life-changing drug on the shelf and inaccessible to people at real risk of HIV.

"The decision by NHS England not even to consider commissioning PrEP came after 18 months of hard work from an NHS working group (comprising clinicians and experts from across the HIV sector) which demonstrated the need, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness of PrEP."

