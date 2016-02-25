Man Charged With Rape And Possible Transmission Of HIV To Men In Edinburgh

A 25-year-old man has appeared in court in Edinburgh charged with a string of offences relating to the possible transmission of HIV to several other men, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

Daryll Rowe faces 10 charges: four counts of rape and six of assault, all of which relate to events that are alleged to have taken place in Edinburgh in 2015.

The rape charges denote that on each occasion consent for sex was given on the condition that a condom was used, and because it was allegedly not – and, according to prosecutors, unbeknown to Rowe's sexual partners – it constitutes sexual intercourse by deception. This comes under the offence of rape in Scots law (Section 1 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009), according to the charges.