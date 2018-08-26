7 Protesters Were Arrested At The University Of North Carolina Days After The "Silent Sam" Statue Came Down
The arrests followed a demonstration on campus where 100 people gathered to protest the statue's removal and defend it.
Police arrested seven protestors on Saturday at a rally at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as tensions continued to run high after a contentious statue memorializing UNC participation in the Civil War was brought down last week.
Two of the arrests were related to alleged assaults, the destruction of property and the incitement of a riot, a spokesperson from the university told the New York Times.
Another two arrested were in connection with alleged assault, and three were in connection with alleged destruction of property and resisting an officer.
None of those arrested were affiliated with the university, according to a UNC statement. About 100 people turned up to Saturday's rally and there were no reports of serious injury.
The statue, known as Silent Sam, had been in place for more than 100 years. As a symbol of the Confederacy, it became a focal point for campaigners who called for its removal.
Demonstrators began gathering at 10 a.m. at the site of the statue, in the town of Chapel Hill, and protests continued until 3 p.m., according to an account of events given by the town manager.
A significant number of pro-Confederate counter-protesters also showed up Saturday, as shown in footage captured by reporters at the scene.
On Thursday night UNC police force filed charges against three protestors said to have been involved in Monday night's take-down of the statue, with more charges possible.
-
Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.