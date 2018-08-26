7 Protesters Were Arrested At The University Of North Carolina Days After The "Silent Sam" Statue Came Down

Police arrested seven protestors on Saturday at a rally at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as tensions continued to run high after a contentious statue memorializing UNC participation in the Civil War was brought down last week.

Two of the arrests were related to alleged assaults, the destruction of property and the incitement of a riot, a spokesperson from the university told the New York Times.

Another two arrested were in connection with alleged assault, and three were in connection with alleged destruction of property and resisting an officer.

None of those arrested were affiliated with the university, according to a UNC statement. About 100 people turned up to Saturday's rally and there were no reports of serious injury.