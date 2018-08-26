People Are Sharing This Clip Of John McCain Defending Barack Obama Against A Racist Supporter

Some people started recirculating a video of McCain on the campaign trail in 2008, in which he defended his Democratic opponent Barack Obama to a woman spewing racist birther conspiracies.

“I can’t trust Obama. I have read about him, and he’s not, um, he’s an Arab,” the woman said, approaching McCain at a town hall in Lakeville, Minnesota in October 2008.



McCain then cut the woman off, and taking the back the microphone. "“No, ma’m,” he said. “He’s a decent family man [and] citizen that just I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about. He's not [an Arab], thank you.""

McCain in fact defended Obama twice that night. First, when another supporter said he was "scared" of an Obama presidency, McCain replied: "I have to tell you, Senator Obama is a decent person and a person you don’t have to be scared of as president of the United States."

The responses were met with heckles and boos, and a smattering of light applause, according to news reports published at the time.