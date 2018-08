People Are Sharing This Clip Of John McCain Defending Barack Obama Against A Racist Supporter

As tributes continued to pour in from around the world following the death of Sen. John McCain, the Republican senator's admirers are praising his patriotism and commitment to democracy.

Some people started recirculating a video of McCain on the campaign trail in 2008, in which he defended his Democratic opponent Barack Obama to a woman spewing racist birther conspiracies.

“I can’t trust Obama. I have read about him, and he’s not, um, he’s an Arab,” the woman said, approaching McCain at a town hall in Lakeville, Minnesota in October 2008.



McCain then cut the woman off, and taking the back the microphone. "“No, ma’m,” he said. “He’s a decent family man [and] citizen that just I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about. He's not [an Arab], thank you.""

McCain in fact defended Obama twice that night. First, when another supporter said he was "scared" of an Obama presidency, McCain replied: "I have to tell you, Senator Obama is a decent person and a person you don’t have to be scared of as president of the United States."

The responses were met with heckles and boos, and a smattering of light applause, according to news reports published at the time.