The Head Of Russia's Military Intelligence Agency Has Died After A "Serious Illness"

The head of Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, which has been accused of carrying out assassination attempts on foreign soil, has died aged 62, officials have confirmed.



Gen. Col. Igor Korobov died after a long and serious illness, according to state-run news agency TASS. He had worked in military intelligence since the Cold War era, starting in 1973, and took over at the GRU after its then-director was said to have died of a heart attack.

In a statement, Russia's defense ministry said, "The loving memory of this wonderful person, a true son of Russia, a patriot of the Fatherland, Colonel-General Igor Valentinovich Korobov will always be in our hearts."

Vice Adm. Igor Kostyukov is the acting head of the GRU and is expected to be appointed to the role permanently, according to TASS.

Michael Carpenter, a Barack Obama-era White House adviser on Russia and now senior director for the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, tweeted, "His predecessor died in 2016 of a heart attack. Life expectancy for incumbents of this job is pretty low, but then so is the median life expectancy in Russia."