A Surgeon Who Treated Victims Of The Walmart Shooting Said She Received Support From A Colorado Springs Colleague Who’d Just Been Through The Same Thing

Just two days ago, Dr. Jessica Burgess was checking in on a colleague in Colorado Springs who'd treated victims of the mass shooting at a gay bar. On Wednesday, the Colorado doctor returned the gesture as Burgess found herself treating gunshot victims of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.

"It's very disheartening that now I'm in the same position, with my colleagues from across the country checking in on me and our team," the acute care surgeon at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "It is disheartening, and it's hard when sometimes there's only so much we can do after the injuries have already been done."



On Tuesday night, a Walmart employee opened fire on his coworkers, killing six of them and injuring at least six others. It comes just days after a shooter in Colorado Springs killed five people and injured 18 more inside Club Q, a gay nightclub. The back-to-back tragedies provided a grim reminder that gun violence is a national epidemic.



Burgess told reporters that as a surgeon, taking care of people when they're most in need is what she loves to do. But as a parent, spouse, and community member, it's heartbreaking to see this kind of gun violence. Burgess said she was the backup surgeon on call Tuesday night and was called in when the hospital got reports of the mass shooting. Three people continue to be treated at the hospital, two of whom are in the ICU in critical condition.