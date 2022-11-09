Maxwell Frost Has Become The First Gen Z Member Of Congress

Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old progressive activist, has won his bid to represent Florida’s 10th District, making him the first-ever Gen Z member of Congress.



The Democrat beat Republican Calvin Wimbish, a 51-year-old Army veteran, by more than 30,000 votes in the reliably blue district.

"WE WON!!!!" Frost tweeted after his victory was announced. "History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress."

The 2022 midterm elections were the first time that members of Gen Z, who were born between 1997 and 2012, could run for Congress. The minimum age to serve in the House of Representatives is 25 years old, so the oldest members of the cohort just made the cutoff.

Frost, who is also the first Afro Cubano elected to Congress, ran on a progressive platform of ending gun violence, expanding Medicare, making housing more affordable, and fighting climate change.

Though the young activist has never before held office and is yet to finish college, Frost has served as the national organizing director at March for Our Lives and has worked on three presidential campaigns and several state-level political campaigns. He has also worked with the American Civil Liberties Union.