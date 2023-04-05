The Man Who Sold Michael K. Williams The Drugs That Led To His Death Has Pleaded Guilty

A 39-year-old Brooklyn man pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analog, which resulted in the death of actor Michael K. Williams.

“Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams. This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death in our community.”

Cartagena, also known as "Green Eyes," was part of a drug trafficking organization that operated between August 2020 and February 2022 in Brooklyn, prosecutors said. In September 2021, Cartagena and the other members sold Williams fentanyl-laced heroin and a fentanyl analog. Even though Cartagena and the others knew Williams died, they continued to sell the heroin "in broad daylight," according to a news release from the Justice Department. Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70, were also arrested in February 2022 for allegedly distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin. Macci pleaded guilty to a lesser charge this week, and the cases against Robles and Cruz remain pending.