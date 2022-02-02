The Man Who Allegedly Sold Michael K. Williams The Drugs That Led To His Death Has Been Arrested

Four people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams.



Federal prosecutors charged Irvin Cartagena, 39, with a narcotics conspiracy for allegedly distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed Williams. Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70, were also charged as members of the fentanyl and heroin conspiracy.



According to the complaint, the drug trafficking organization had been selling fentanyl-laced heroin since at least August 2020 in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, where Williams lived.

Authorities said on or about Sept. 5, 2021, the men allegedly sold Williams heroin, which was laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analog.



Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement said described the situation as a public health crisis.

"Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished," the statement said. "They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy. The Southern District of New York and our law enforcement partners will not give up. We will bring every tool to bear. And we will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death."



Williams, who was known for his role as Omar Little on The Wire, was found dead in September at the age of 54. He had spoken often about his addiction struggles, hoping that his openness might help others.