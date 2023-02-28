Katy Perry Said "Our Country Has Fucking Failed Us" After A School Shooting Survivor Auditioned On "American Idol"

In response to his audition, judge Luke Bryan complimented his voice and compared him to country musician Chris Stapleton. Meanwhile, fellow judge Katy Perry broke down crying. After a few seconds, she lifted her head and yelled, "Our country has fucking failed us."

Louis nodded in agreement with Perry, while she continued, saying that he should be a singer because he loves music, not because he's a school shooting survivor.

"You didn't have to lose eight friends," Perry said. "I hope that you remind people that we have to change, because, you know what? I'm scared too."

"It's terrible, Katy. It's horrible," Louis said in response.