The Domestic Abuse Case Against "Rick And Morty" Co-Creator Justin Roiland Has Been Dismissed

Felony charges of domestic abuse against Rick and Morty star and co-creator Justin Roiland have been dismissed.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Roiland said that the claims were "false" and that he is "deeply shaken" by the "horrible lies" that were reported about him. The criminal charge had been filed in Orange County based on allegations by a woman whom he was dating.

Kimberly Edds, spokesperson for the Orange County district attorney's office, told BuzzFeed News that the case was dropped because of insufficient evidence to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.

"That decision was made as a result of additional information that came to light during the course of the investigation," she said.

Roiland on Wednesday posted a screenshot of his statement on Twitter, with the word "justice."

"I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come," Roiland said.

NBC News first reported in January on the charges, which were filed in 2020 and to which Roiland pleaded not guilty. Adult Swim then ended its relationship with him and said Rick and Morty would continue without his voicing of the characters Rick and Morty.