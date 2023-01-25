“Rick and Morty” Co-Creator Justin Roiland Will No Longer Voice Rick And Morty As He Continues To Face Felony Domestic Abuse Charges

Rick and Morty star and co-creator Justin Roiland will no longer voice both Rick and Morty in the animated series following news that he has been charged with felony domestic abuse.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang’s Mairie Moore said in a statement to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday.

Adult Swim distributes the hit comedy series, which is currently in its sixth season.