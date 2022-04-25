Johnny Depp Testified He Was Joking When He Said He Wanted To Burn His Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp responded to the graphic and violent text messages he once sent about his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying he was ashamed of the language he'd used but adding it was not "intended to be real."

Depp completed his testimony on Monday after four days on the witness stand in his civil defamation trial against Heard, during which he answered questions from his own lawyers as well as being grilled by Heard's attorneys. The former couple have both accused the other of domestic violence.

After alleging that Depp was repeatedly physically and sexually violent toward Heard, particularly when he was drinking or using drugs, Heard's lawyers on Thursday read text messages that Depp had sent to various people in 2013, including his friend and fellow actor Paul Bettany.

"Let's burn amber!!!" one text from Depp to Bettany read.

"Let's drown her before we burn her!!!" Depp told Bettany in another text.

"I will fuck her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead," Depp said in another text.



On Monday, under redirect examination from his own attorney, Depp said he is "ashamed" of his language and explained that some of the texts were quotes from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which includes a sketch about burning and drowning witches.

"This is a film that we all watched when we were 10," Depp said. "It's just irreverent and abstract humor. That's what we're referring to in those texts."

Depp and Heard's attorneys have also provided wildly conflicting explanations for how Depp injured his finger during a trip to Australia in 2015. Depp has accused Heard of throwing a vodka bottle at him, which severed his fingertip. Meanwhile, Heard's attorneys have pointed to Depp's own past statements that he hurt himself. In an audio recording played Thursday, Depp can be heard saying, "the day that I chopped my finger off."