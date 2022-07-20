A News Anchor’s Comments About The UK’s Heat Wave Are Getting Compared To “Don’t Look Up”

After a British meteorologist warned on TV last week that the upcoming extreme heat would be deadly, the show's news anchor told him to be "happy about the weather" — a scene eerily like the denial in the 2021 movie Don't Look Up.



The interaction took place during a July 14 broadcast of GB News, a channel that has been described by some as the British Fox News. A clip was then uploaded to Twitter on Saturday comparing it to a scene from Don't Look Up on Saturday, and various tweets showing the video have gone viral.



The GB News segment started off uplifting enough with meteorologist John Hammond and the news anchor Bev Turner talking about the nice 20-degree Celsius weather, around 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

"But on a serious note, folks," Hammond then said, "by early next week, you can scratch 20 degrees, it could well be 40 degrees [104 degrees Fahrenheit]. I think there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of excess deaths. ... This will not be nice weather. This will be potentially lethal weather."

Turner responded: "I want us to be happy about the weather. I don't know whether something's happened to meteorologists to make you all a little fatalistic."