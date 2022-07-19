Europe Is Having A Heat Wave And People Are Freaking Out Because We’re Not Built For This Kind Of Weather

Amid rising temperatures, celebrities like Kylie Jenner have drawn greater criticism. Flight records showed Jenner recently took a three-minute flight for a journey that would have been a 40-minute drive. During the weekend, she posted on Instagram her and partner Travis Scott cuddling between two private jets, with the caption “you wanna take mine or yours ?” This resulted in her being called a “full time climate criminal” online.

Ekwurzel called the emotional response “justified.”

“This emergency — these heat waves and future weather disasters — have come about because of a system where the richest among us, like Kylie Jenner, can consume on an unimaginable scale, and policies are skewed in her favor to further enable her cohort,” said Noga Levy-Rapoport, a UK climate activist and student who has been at the forefront of #FridaysForFuture protests inspired by Greta Thunberg. She warned that lives were at stake if governments failed to act.

The 20-year-old activist dismissed the suggestions that the individual habits or lifestyle changes of the average person could change the tides when the contribution is significantly smaller compared to “the level of resource extraction and exploitation” by fossil fuel corporations.

“The climate crisis is a systemic crisis,” she said. “The heat wave is dangerous and terrifying and should be yet another crucial wake-up call for our leaders to finally take charge on climate.”