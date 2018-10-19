Rihanna Reportedly Turned Down The Super Bowl Halftime Show In Support Of Colin Kaepernick And People Applauded

Norm Hall / Getty Images

Kaepernick, who became a free agent after leaving the 49ers, is suing the league. He has accused team owners of colluding to keep him off the field, saying that he has been unable to get a job even though he has a better record than some players who have been hired.

In August, a judge ruled that the case could proceed.

This would not the first time Rihanna has spoken out against police violence. She appeared in a video about police violence alongside Maroon 5's Adam Levine, for Alicia Keys' We Are Here movement.