Rihanna Reportedly Turned Down The Super Bowl Halftime Show In Support Of Colin Kaepernick And People Applauded

“She said no because of the kneeling controversy,” Us Weekly reported.

By Otillia Steadman

Posted on October 19, 2018, at 11:51 a.m. ET

Not to put a damper on your morning, but remember how you felt when you heard reports that Maroon 5 would be doing the Super Bowl Halftime show this year?

Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl.
Jake Reuse @ReuseRecruiting

Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl.

Many people had...feelings.

Maroon 5 for an Atlanta Super Bowl?
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

Maroon 5 for an Atlanta Super Bowl?

A brief list of musicians more fitting for Atlanta's Super Bowl than Maroon 5
Jason Kirk @JasonKirkSBN

A brief list of musicians more fitting for Atlanta's Super Bowl than Maroon 5

Well, it turns out Maroon 5 wasn’t the NFL’s first pick either.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

Rumor has it they had actually offered it to Rihanna! But she turned the gig down, according to a report from Us Weekly.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

Rihanna, WHY????

Giphy / Via giphy.com

According to the report, which BuzzFeed News has not been able to confirm, Rihanna declined in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, who played for the San Francisco 49ers until March 2017, says he has been iced out of the league after launching a wave of player protests against police violence. Kaepernick and other players’ protest by kneeling during the National Anthem became a flashpoint for the league and the country after President Trump repeatedly attacked Kaepernick and other players at his rallies and on Twitter.
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Kaepernick, who played for the San Francisco 49ers until March 2017, says he has been iced out of the league after launching a wave of player protests against police violence.

Kaepernick and other players’ protest by kneeling during the National Anthem became a flashpoint for the league and the country after President Trump repeatedly attacked Kaepernick and other players at his rallies and on Twitter.

“They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Kaepernick, who became a free agent after leaving the 49ers, is suing the league. He has accused team owners of colluding to keep him off the field, saying that he has been unable to get a job even though he has a better record than some players who have been hired.In August, a judge ruled that the case could proceed.This would not the first time Rihanna has spoken out against police violence. She appeared in a video about police violence alongside Maroon 5&#x27;s Adam Levine, for Alicia Keys&#x27; We Are Here movement.
Norm Hall / Getty Images

Kaepernick, who became a free agent after leaving the 49ers, is suing the league. He has accused team owners of colluding to keep him off the field, saying that he has been unable to get a job even though he has a better record than some players who have been hired.

In August, a judge ruled that the case could proceed.

This would not the first time Rihanna has spoken out against police violence. She appeared in a video about police violence alongside Maroon 5's Adam Levine, for Alicia Keys' We Are Here movement.

Mic / Via youtube.com

Obviously, many fans were devastated by the thought of what could have been.

we're never getting rihanna at the super bowl
𝐝𝐨𝐧 @wavvih

we’re never getting rihanna at the super bowl

a rihanna super bowl halftime show would have shifted the tectonic plates of my wig but she had to stand up for what was right
ari. @icemink

a rihanna super bowl halftime show would have shifted the tectonic plates of my wig but she had to stand up for what was right https://t.co/SpQlzredrE

Some people gleefully imagined her conversation with the NFL.

NFL: "You tryna perform at the Super Bowl???" Rihanna:
Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

NFL: “You tryna perform at the Super Bowl???” Rihanna:

NFL: Hey, we'd love for you to perform at the Superbowl— Rihanna:
t. zone serling watson 🙅🏾‍♂️ @indoob

NFL: Hey, we'd love for you to perform at the Superbowl— Rihanna:

They said this was true solidarity.

Shout out to Rihanna. She turned down the Super Bowl halftime show to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.
Khaled Beydoun @KhaledBeydoun

Shout out to Rihanna. She turned down the Super Bowl halftime show to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Rihanna refuses to perform at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. This is what solidarity looks like. Thank you @rihanna.
Shaun King @shaunking

Rihanna refuses to perform at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. This is what solidarity looks like. Thank you @rihanna. https://t.co/N7ykmtXo0T

And, that she was setting an example for [AHEM] other performers.

I love Rihanna for standing up for Colin Kaepernick. This is also what Justin Timberlake should have done for Janet Jackson. If you have influence and leverage, use it for good in the world.
Keith Boykin @keithboykin

I love Rihanna for standing up for Colin Kaepernick. This is also what Justin Timberlake should have done for Janet Jackson. If you have influence and leverage, use it for good in the world. https://t.co/gArXqGUVHK

People loved her more than ever.

Rihanna is what's good in the world.
blackness everdeen 🖤 @traceyecorder

Rihanna is what’s good in the world. https://t.co/xd7oHZ93bE

I've loved @rihanna for some time. I love her even more today. 👑 #Superbowl #NFL
Anika Noni Rose @AnikaNoniRose

I've loved @rihanna for some time. I love her even more today. 👑 #Superbowl #NFL

So, take whatever time you need to mourn, but never be surprised that Rihanna is sticking up for what she believes in.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

And, remember, no matter who ends up playing....

Looks like Rihanna already won the super bowl.
Nick: Ragnarok @nickbachan

Looks like Rihanna already won the super bowl.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rihanna, Kaepernick, and the NFL for comment.

CORRECTION

Multiple media outlets have reported that Maroon 5 will perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show. A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the NFL had officially confirmed this news.

