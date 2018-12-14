Michael Cohen Says Trump Knew What He Was Doing Was Wrong

The president directed his former lawyer to make hush money payments on his behalf during the 2016 election and knew that it was wrong, Michael Cohen said in his first interview since he was sentenced to three years in prison.

“Nothing at the Trump organization was ever done unless it was run through Mr. Trump,” Cohen told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired Friday. “He directed me, as I said in my allocution and I said as well in the plea, he directed me to make the payments, he directed me to become involved in these matters.”

Cohen — who was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress — said the president knew what he was doing was wrong but that Trump was “very concerned about how this would affect the election.”

Prosecutors had said Cohen committed some crimes on behalf of Trump, while others were directed by Trump himself.



The campaign finance charges include arranging payments to prevent porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal from discussing their affairs with Trump ahead of the election.



The payment to McDougal was facilitated by tabloid publisher AMI. As part of a non-prosecution agreement with the Southern District of New York, AMI admitted to paying McDougal $150,000 and that “its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman’s story so as to prevent it from influencing the election.”

Cohen has said that he acted out of “blind loyalty” to the president.

“I am done being loyal to President Trump, and my first loyalty belongs to my wife, my daughter, my son, and this country,” he told ABC News.