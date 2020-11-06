The Nation Is Watching Pennsylvania As Joe Biden Is On The Cusp Of Winning The Election

PHILADELPHIA — As the ballot count continues Friday, the nation has been gripped by the election contest in Pennsylvania, where former vice president Joe Biden snagged a narrow lead on Friday morning and has been steadily inching ahead to a victory that would propel him to the White House.

There are about 124,000 mail-in ballots left to be counted, according to the Pennsylvania secretary of state’s latest numbers, most of which are from Philadelphia and Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located.

At a press conference in Philadelphia on Friday, officials thanked the public for their patience and called the election "a victory for democracy."

“While some including the president continue to spew baseless claims of fraud, claims for which his team has not produced one iota of evidence, what we have seen here in Philadelphia is a democracy, pure and simple," Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters. "Our founding fathers who conceived this system just a 15-minute walk down the street — I know [they] would be proud."

City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said there are about 40,000 ballots left to count in the city, not including segregated ballots that came in after Nov. 3, of which she did not have an estimated number.

Deeley said they are counting ballots "as quickly as we can without sacrificing accuracy," but that it could take "several days."

Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald told CNN Friday that there are more than 28,000 ballots that will be processed after 5 p.m. ET (a court had ordered those ballots, which were misprinted by a contractor and sent to voters, to be segregated and then reviewed to ensure voters only cast one ballot), as well as an additional 3-4,000 ballots that had other issues.



Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, said on CBS News on Friday that once all provisional ballots are counted and certified — which could take weeks — he believes Biden’s lead over Trump will widen to more than 100,000 votes. Biden currently leads by over 13,000 votes.

Casey also shot down Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud on MSNBC, calling it “a desperate attempt to deal with what is an impending loss.”

“Joe Biden is going to win Pennsylvania,” he said. “The only question now is by how much.”