A Major Earthquake Struck Alaska, Damaging Highways And Buildings
The 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Anchorage Friday morning.
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Anchorage, Alaska Friday morning cracking buildings and roadways, and sending residents running for cover.
A tsunami warning was initially issued to residents in coastal areas around Kodiak Island, Anchorage, Susitna Valley, Western Kenai Peninsula, and Western Prince William Sound but that warning was later canceled.
Dramatic images and videos posted to social media appeared to show students huddled in classrooms, gaping holes torn in highways, and buildings wrenched apart following the earthquake that hit around at 8:29 a.m. local time.
Alaska Governor Bill Walker wrote on Twitter that he was in touch with the White House and that an incident command center had been established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote that President Trump had been briefed on the earthquake and was monitoring damage reports.
The FAA announced a groundstop at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport due to the quake, saying they were unsure when flights would resume and that travelers should check with airlines for any updates.
Images posted to social media showed a road that had cracked open.
Other photos showed the impact of the quake inside of schools and offices.
One video captured two lawyers scrambling to seek cover underneath desks inside of a courthouse.
The Alaska Earthquake Center tweeted that aftershocks have already been felt and that it expects more to come.
Former Governor and Republican Vice Presidential Nominee Sarah Palin posted on Facebook saying that her family was safe, but their house had been damaged.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
