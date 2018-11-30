A Major Earthquake Struck Alaska, Damaging Highways And Buildings

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Anchorage, Alaska Friday morning cracking buildings and roadways, and sending residents running for cover.



A tsunami warning was initially issued to residents in coastal areas around Kodiak Island, Anchorage, Susitna Valley, Western Kenai Peninsula, and Western Prince William Sound but that warning was later canceled.

Dramatic images and videos posted to social media appeared to show students huddled in classrooms, gaping holes torn in highways, and buildings wrenched apart following the earthquake that hit around at 8:29 a.m. local time.

Alaska Governor Bill Walker wrote on Twitter that he was in touch with the White House and that an incident command center had been established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote that President Trump had been briefed on the earthquake and was monitoring damage reports.