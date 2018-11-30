BuzzFeed News

A Major Earthquake Struck Alaska, Damaging Highways And Buildings

The 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Anchorage Friday morning.

By Otillia Steadman

Otillia Steadman

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 30, 2018, at 2:15 p.m. ET

Dan Joling / AP

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Anchorage, Alaska Friday morning cracking buildings and roadways, and sending residents running for cover.

A tsunami warning was initially issued to residents in coastal areas around Kodiak Island, Anchorage, Susitna Valley, Western Kenai Peninsula, and Western Prince William Sound but that warning was later canceled.

Dramatic images and videos posted to social media appeared to show students huddled in classrooms, gaping holes torn in highways, and buildings wrenched apart following the earthquake that hit around at 8:29 a.m. local time.

Alaska Governor Bill Walker wrote on Twitter that he was in touch with the White House and that an incident command center had been established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote that President Trump had been briefed on the earthquake and was monitoring damage reports.

(1/2) After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster &amp; I have been in direct contact with the White House. Major General Laurie Hummel &amp; I are now working w emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe.
Governor Bill Walker @AkGovBillWalker

(1/2) After a major earthquake, I have issued a declaration of disaster &amp; I have been in direct contact with the White House. Major General Laurie Hummel &amp; I are now working w emergency responders to make sure Alaskans are safe.

(2/2) From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings. My family is praying for yours. God bless Alaska.
Governor Bill Walker @AkGovBillWalker

(2/2) From the incident command center established at Joint Base Elmendorf and Richardson we are closely monitoring reports of aftershocks and assessing damage to roads, bridges and buildings. My family is praying for yours. God bless Alaska.

The FAA announced a groundstop at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport due to the quake, saying they were unsure when flights would resume and that travelers should check with airlines for any updates.

Images posted to social media showed a road that had cracked open.

Josh Bierma @jlennyb

video-player.buzzfeed.com

Other photos showed the impact of the quake inside of schools and offices.

The Mat-Su College library
Dr. Holly A. Bell ☕️ @HollyBell8

The Mat-Su College library

KTVA's newsroom felt the blow of the earthquake this morning. #anchorage #alaska #earthquake #weather
Cassie Schirm @cassieschirmtv

KTVA’s newsroom felt the blow of the earthquake this morning. #anchorage #alaska #earthquake #weather

One video captured two lawyers scrambling to seek cover underneath desks inside of a courthouse.

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. https://t.co/dqHGPCv6XO
Heather Hintze @HeatherHintze

This is what happened on the 6th floor of the Nesbett Courthouse during the Anchorage #earthquake. Both attorneys jumped under their desks. Evacuated the building after the shaking stopped. https://t.co/dqHGPCv6XO

The Alaska Earthquake Center tweeted that aftershocks have already been felt and that it expects more to come.

Our website is working again, slowly. There have been many aftershocks already, and there will be many more. Largest so far was a M5.7, 6 minutes after the mainshock and 3 miles north of Anchorage. We'll put together an aftershock forecast as soon as possible.
AK Earthquake Center @AKearthquake

Our website is working again, slowly. There have been many aftershocks already, and there will be many more. Largest so far was a M5.7, 6 minutes after the mainshock and 3 miles north of Anchorage. We'll put together an aftershock forecast as soon as possible.

Former Governor and Republican Vice Presidential Nominee Sarah Palin posted on Facebook saying that her family was safe, but their house had been damaged.

Facebook: sarahpalin

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

