Six Elephants Died Trying To Save Each Other From A Waterfall In Thailand

Six elephants have fallen to their deaths after trying to save each other from a waterfall in Thailand, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Khao Yai National Park in southern Thailand after a baby elephant slipped over a cliff and into the waterfall, the BBC reported.

Officials were first called to the scene early Saturday morning to respond to reports of elephants blocking the road to the waterfall, Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in a Facebook post.

Hours later, a three-year-old elephant was found dead near the base of the Haew Narok waterfall, and five others were found dead nearby.

