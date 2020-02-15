"Sex And The City" Actor Lynn Cohen Has Died At 86

Sex and the City actor Lynn Cohen died Friday, her representative confirmed to BuzzFeed News. She was 86.



Cohen was widely known for her role in Sex and the City, the hit HBO series-turned-movie-franchise, as Magda, a Ukrainian housekeeper and nanny for Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon) and her family.

She also played Mags in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire film, and appeared in Across the Universe, as well as TV shows Law & Order and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

With a career that spanned decades, Cohen's acting credits also included several roles on Broadway in the '90s, in productions of Ivanov and Orpheus Descending.

Cohen was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1933, and is survived by her husband, Ronald, who she was married to since 1964.