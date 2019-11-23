The Body Of A Navy Veteran Was Found In His Apartment And Authorities Say He's Been Dead For Three Years

The body of a missing Navy veteran was found inside an apartment where he is believed to have died three years ago, authorities said.



The remains of Ronald Wayne White were found on Nov. 10 in the kitchen of his apartment in the DeSoto Town Center complex in DeSoto, Texas, which is about 25 minutes outside of Dallas, the DeSoto Police Department told BuzzFeed News.

While investigating units in the building that didn't appear to be using any water, maintenance workers breached the door of White's third-floor unit and discovered his remains, DeSoto police Detective Pete Schulte told BuzzFeed News.

White had only just moved into the apartment and lived there for a matter of weeks before his death, which police estimated occurred at the end of October or beginning of November 2016. The cold weather at that time likely contributed to no one in the building noticing anything was wrong, Schulte said.

"When we walked in all of the windows were closed, locked, sealed tight, you couldn’t even smell anything in the hallway," Schulte said. "He didn’t establish any relationships with any neighbors, so it was a perfect combination of circumstances that allowed this to happen."

Schulte said the apartment complex was never listed as an address for White, who had sold a home in the Dallas area prior to his death, and that his family didn't even know he was living there – and therefore never reported him missing to the DeSoto Police Department. He was also retired, Schulte said, and was never reported missing by an employer.

White's mother, Doris Stevens, told NBC News she last heard from her son around November 2016. Stevens said that her son, then 51, was a defense contractor who traveled frequently for his job, and he had bought a house in the Philippines and planned to move there after voting in the 2016 presidential election.

Stevens said she typically spoke with her son once or twice a month, and as months passed without word from him, she grew concerned.

When she had still not heard from White by April 2017, Stevens told NBC News, she contacted the Glenn Heights and Dallas police departments, based on his last known address, to file a missing persons report.

"They asked how old my son was and I told them and they said, 'You can't make a missing person report for a grown up,'" Stevens told NBC News.

Stevens spent the next three years searching for her son, telling the outlet that she considered hiring a private investigator but was unable to afford one.

White's mother told NBC News that she now partly blames the DeSoto Town Center apartment complex for allowing her son's whereabouts to remain unknown for three years.



David Margulies, a spokesperson for the DeSoto Town Center apartments, said a "very unusual set of events" allowed White's apartment to sit undisturbed for so long.

"He traveled extensively, his rent was paid automatically. Nobody inquired about him – no family member, friend or employer. There was no stack-up of mail," Margulies said. "None of the things that would have triggered a reason to go to his apartment happened."