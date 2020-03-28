Reverend Joseph Lowery, A Civil Rights Leader Who Worked With Martin Luther King Jr, Has Died At 98

Reverend Joseph Lowery, a leader of the civil rights movement who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr., has died at age 98.



Lowery died Friday night of natural causes, family friend Imara Canady told BuzzFeed News.

Born in Huntsville, Alabama, the Methodist minister, who was often hailed as the "Dean of the Civil Rights Movement," co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) with King in 1957. Lowery served as the president of the SCLC from 1977 until 1998, according to the Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute.

In 1965, Lowery was chosen by King to chair the delegation delivering the demands of the Selma-to-Montgomery march to Alabama's segregationist governor George Wallace. Wallace ordered the marchers beaten in the incident that became known as “Bloody Sunday," and ultimately led to the enactment of the Voting Rights Act.



As the head of the Alabama Civic Affairs Association, Lowery led the movement to desegregate buses and public spaces, and helped lead the Montgomery bus boycott following Rosa Parks' arrest in 1955.



Lowery delivered the benediction at President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009. Later that year, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"I'm grateful for a life well-lived and for its influence on mine," Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted on Friday night. "I'll miss you uncle Joe."