 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Reverend Joseph Lowery, A Civil Rights Leader Who Worked With Martin Luther King Jr, Has Died At 98

Trending

Reverend Joseph Lowery, A Civil Rights Leader Who Worked With Martin Luther King Jr, Has Died At 98

The reverend cofounded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with Martin Luther King Jr.

By Olivia Niland

Picture of Olivia Niland Olivia Niland BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 28, 2020, at 11:19 a.m. ET

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Reverend Joseph Lowery, a leader of the civil rights movement who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr., has died at age 98.

Lowery died Friday night of natural causes, family friend Imara Canady told BuzzFeed News.

Born in Huntsville, Alabama, the Methodist minister, who was often hailed as the "Dean of the Civil Rights Movement," co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) with King in 1957. Lowery served as the president of the SCLC from 1977 until 1998, according to the Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute.

In 1965, Lowery was chosen by King to chair the delegation delivering the demands of the Selma-to-Montgomery march to Alabama's segregationist governor George Wallace. Wallace ordered the marchers beaten in the incident that became known as “Bloody Sunday," and ultimately led to the enactment of the Voting Rights Act.

As the head of the Alabama Civic Affairs Association, Lowery led the movement to desegregate buses and public spaces, and helped lead the Montgomery bus boycott following Rosa Parks' arrest in 1955.

Lowery delivered the benediction at President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009. Later that year, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"I'm grateful for a life well-lived and for its influence on mine," Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted on Friday night. "I'll miss you uncle Joe."

It’s hard to imagine a world or an Atlanta without Reverend #JosephLowery. I’m grateful for a life well-lived and for its influence on mine. I’ll miss you, Uncle Joe. You finally made it up to see Aunt Evelyn again. ❤️
Be A King @BerniceKing

It’s hard to imagine a world or an Atlanta without Reverend #JosephLowery. I’m grateful for a life well-lived and for its influence on mine. I’ll miss you, Uncle Joe. You finally made it up to see Aunt Evelyn again. ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fellow activists, politicians and religious leaders also paid tribute to Lowery on Twitter.

Tonight, the great Reverend Joseph E. Lowery transitioned from earth to eternity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was a champion for civil rights, a challenger of injustice, a dear friend to the King family. Thank you, sir. [📸: MLK, Lowery, Wyatt Tee Walker]
The King Center @TheKingCenter

Tonight, the great Reverend Joseph E. Lowery transitioned from earth to eternity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was a champion for civil rights, a challenger of injustice, a dear friend to the King family. Thank you, sir. [📸: MLK, Lowery, Wyatt Tee Walker]

Reply Retweet Favorite
Today we honor the life and legacy of Rev. Joseph Lowery, a civil rights legend and the co-founder of the @NationalSCLC. #RestInPower
NAACP @NAACP

Today we honor the life and legacy of Rev. Joseph Lowery, a civil rights legend and the co-founder of the @NationalSCLC. #RestInPower

Reply Retweet Favorite
A civil rights icon left us last night. Reverend Joseph Lowery dedicated his life to fighting for justice and inclusion, serving others to create a better world. Sending my condolences to the Lowery family. His legacy will continue to live on in the lives of those he touched. https://t.co/U9nKsc6kCM
Kamala Harris @KamalaHarris

A civil rights icon left us last night. Reverend Joseph Lowery dedicated his life to fighting for justice and inclusion, serving others to create a better world. Sending my condolences to the Lowery family. His legacy will continue to live on in the lives of those he touched. https://t.co/U9nKsc6kCM

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rev Joseph Lowery, an iconic civil rights leader, a fierce advocate for justice, a loving husband and dad, a good, decent man with a deliciously mischievous sense of humor, passed away last night at the age of 98. RIP my dear friend❤️.
Valerie Jarrett @ValerieJarrett

Rev Joseph Lowery, an iconic civil rights leader, a fierce advocate for justice, a loving husband and dad, a good, decent man with a deliciously mischievous sense of humor, passed away last night at the age of 98. RIP my dear friend❤️.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rev. Joseph Lowery, founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, dean of the civil rights movement, confidante of MLK, has transitioned from this earthly realm and is in the loving arms of the Almighty resting among the ancestors. Rest in Peace #JosephLowery
Bishop Talbert Swan @TalbertSwan

Rev. Joseph Lowery, founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, dean of the civil rights movement, confidante of MLK, has transitioned from this earthly realm and is in the loving arms of the Almighty resting among the ancestors. Rest in Peace #JosephLowery

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rev. Joseph Lowery was a civil rights giant Marched from Selma to Montgomery Co-founded SCLC Aide to MLK Helped coordinate Montgomery Bus Boycott Founded Georgia People’s Agenda Delivered benediction at Obama’s inauguration “Dean of the Civil Rights Movement” #rip #JosephLowery
Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE @KristenClarkeJD

Rev. Joseph Lowery was a civil rights giant Marched from Selma to Montgomery Co-founded SCLC Aide to MLK Helped coordinate Montgomery Bus Boycott Founded Georgia People’s Agenda Delivered benediction at Obama’s inauguration “Dean of the Civil Rights Movement” #rip #JosephLowery

Reply Retweet Favorite

Lowery was married to his wife, activist Dr. Evelyn Lowery, for 63 years until her death in 2013. He is survived by their three daughters.

ADVERTISEMENT