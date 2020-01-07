An Angry Judge Threatened To Jail Harvey Weinstein For Using Two Phones In Court

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge threatened to send Harvey Weinstein to jail after the disgraced movie producer showed up for his rape trial with four phones and used two of them in the courtroom — a violation of the judge's rules.

Weinstein surrendered two phones as he entered Judge James Burke's courtroom Tuesday, on the second day of his rape trial, where jury selection is scheduled to begin.

According to the judge's rules, electronic devices, including cell phones, are "not allowed and must be turned off" inside the courtroom.

Court staff informed the judge that Weinstein had surrendered two phones and that he had pulled out two more — one of which he was using when Judge Burke entered the room.

"Mr. Weinstein, I strongly urge you to exercise your right to remain silent at this point, that is, don't say anything," Judge Burke said after he entered the courtroom and saw the former Hollywood producer using his phone. "But is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, in violation of a 'do not text in court' rule?"



Weinstein's lawyer apologized on behalf of his client — who was shaking his head — and told the judge he would not repeat his "mistake."

"I don't want apologies, I want compliance," the judge responded, ultimately deciding to not change his bail conditions.