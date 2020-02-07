Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Said Her Controversial New York Times Interview Was Recorded "A Long Time Ago."  The Paper Said It Was Last Week.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said in court that an interview the New York Times podcast "The Daily" aired on Friday was recorded "a long time ago" — before the criminal trial began, and that she was not aware of the day it would go live.

But a spokesperson for the New York Times confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the interview was in fact recorded last week, on January 28 — while the trial was well underway — and that Rotunno was made aware of the air date.

In the podcast episode, Rotunno was interviewed by Megan Twohey, one of the investigative reporters who broke the Weinstein story in 2017. In the interview, Rotunno said she was never sexually assaulted "because I would never put myself in that position."

While the interview was wide-ranging, prosecutors argued it violated Judge James Burke's previous order directing lawyers to not discuss the case and the witnesses in public.

"Leave the witnesses alone," Burke said on the first day of the trial in early January. "Don't talk about them in any capacity. Just excise the witnesses from your communications."

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orborn addressed Burke Friday, after the jury had been dismissed.

"Apparently this morning Ms. Rotunno went on a live broadcast for the New York Times, I think it is called The Daily," she said.

"She's calling our witnesses liars and celebrity victim-hood status, and it is completely in contradiction to your order," Joan Illuzzi-Orborn added.

Rotunno told the court that the interview was recorded "a long time ago."

"I have not spoke to anyone in the media," she said. "Have not spoke to anyone since we started this case."



"I had no idea. I got a call this morning from a friend who heard it. I was not told by them, I have no idea," she said.



The New York Times spokeswoman said the interview was recorded on January 28 — a day after a key witness' testimony — and aired February 7.

"Donna Rotunno was made aware of this air date," the spokesperson said.

Rotunno did not immediately respond to a request for comment.