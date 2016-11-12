Thousands March Across The US To Protest President-Elect Trump

Ringo Chiu / AFP / Getty Images

Massive crowds gathered in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City on Saturday afternoon to express their opposition to President-elect Trump, undeterred by arrests in LA in the early hours of the day and what police said was a gang-related shooting at a protest in Portland on Friday night. On Saturday night, 71 protesters were arrested in Portland, local Fox News reported. This was the largest number of arrests in Portland following Trump's election.

Smaller crowds also gathered in Dayton, Ohio, and Providence, Rhode Island, with more protests scheduled in Indianapolis and Salt Lake City. A silent demonstration is also planned for outside the White House in Washington DC on Saturday night.