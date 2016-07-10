His Brain Can’t Make New Memories — So He Built An App To Store Them Instead

Thomas Dixon can’t remember what happened yesterday, or even last week, but he’s pretty sure he spent the long weekend camping.

“I’m almost sure we didn’t tent it,” the Philadelphia resident told BuzzFeed News. He’s also fairly certain his parents loaned him their extra camper van.

They didn’t go fishing, but Dixon thinks they probably went on a hike. There were burgers, pasta salad, and toasted s’mores for dinner, that’s for sure, but he can’t remember in what order he ate them.

Dixon, 32, has episodic memory loss, a version of amnesia he owes to being hit by a car almost six years ago, an accident that left him with a severe head injury. While he can reason through the events of the last few days — “I certainly wasn’t in China” — and recall essential details like the layout of his house, he has no immediate recollection of events that occurred since the accident.

Despite this disability, Dixon said, “I feel pretty normal.” In 2011, he ran the Philadelphia half marathon and was even accepted as a member of Mensa, an international group of high-IQ brainiacs. He completed a Master’s program in educational psychology. Every New Year’s Eve he plans a trip to a new international destination – last year it was Mexico, this year it will be Sweden.

He hasn’t been able to do this without some help. Aiding Dixon is a suite of life-tracking tools that he’s MacGyvered to keep time, people, and events straight. For four years he used a private Twitter account to log his life. These days, he uses an app he’s called ME.mory that he custom-built to serve as his brain’s external hard drive.

Dixon assiduously logs daily events — a run, a shopping trip with mom, a session clipping his toenails, everything he ate for breakfast. Though these details may seem mundane to most, they empower him to piece together events that his brain has lost the ability to record and preserve.

Every few hours, he pulls out his phone to make a few notes, or to search for info that he wants to know but can’t recall.

“I tell people, this was the right injury at the right time,” Dixon said. “I would be SOL, right, if I had this injury in the 1980s — without cell phones, without internet connection, without modern technology.”

Dixon is betting on the wild notion that lots of other people – not just clinical amnesiacs – will have use for a service like ME.mory.

“We don’t remember a majority of our own lives,” Dixon said. “People will say to me, ‘So this is an app for people with memory loss.’ And I will look at them and say, ‘You mean you?’”