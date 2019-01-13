This Instagram Egg Account Might Break Kylie Jenner's Record For Likes

As of Sunday morning Pacific time, the post had nearly 13 million likes.

A mystery account on Instagram is trying to break Kylie Jenner's record for the most likes on Instagram — with a photo of a literal egg.

The photo is the lone post on @world_record_egg's account. It was published on Jan. 4.



"Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," the Egg Gang wrote.

As of Sunday morning Pacific time, the post had nearly 13 million likes. The Egg Gang did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. Jenner broke the Instagram record for the most likes on the photo-sharing site in February last year with a photo of her daughter announcing her name, Stormi Webster. That post now has more than 18.1 million likes.

People who really want this new egg post to have the record have flooded Jenner's photo of Stormi with comments, goading others to join in. "BOCK BOCK BEOTCH 🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚," its.livy wrote, quoting the 2018 rom-com hit Crazy Rich Asians. "@world_record_egg LIKE LIKE LIKE," nedodirljiiva wrote.

The Egg Gang's post had more than 230,000 comments as of Sunday morning, including requests to Instagram to verify the account. For years, the default profile photo on a new Twitter account was an egg, but Twitter changed that feature in 2017 after anonymous egg accounts became associated with harassment on that platform. @world_record_egg has inspired several copycat accounts with similar goals, including @theworld_record_egg, @worldrecord.egg, and even @world_record_hens, because why not.

And let's not forget @world_record_chicken, who claims to have laid the @world_record_egg.



There is also @world_record_lettuce, which, like, frankly, is a reach.

Someone also wants to @get_this_dorito_famous.

