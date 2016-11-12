Khizr Khan Says Trump Has Done Nothing To Unite The Country Since The Election

Khizr Khan, the father of a fallen Muslim American soldier who feuded with Donald Trump after a passionate speech against the Republican nominee at the Democratic National Convention, on Friday called on the president-elect to make peace with the Americans he antagonized during his campaign.



"For a successful candidate it is his obligation to address the concern of all Americans, not just those who have voted for him," Khan told MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

"Yet it has been three days, we have not heard anything of reconciliation, anything of leading entire America forward," Khan said, echoing a message expressed by leaders of Muslim groups.

Khan noted that Americans who did not vote for Trump had been marching in protest since election day, and that the president-elect needed to send a message of unity to those groups.

"Their concerns must be addressed," Khan said.

Khan and his wife Ghazala became household names overnight after they appeared on stage at the Democratic National Convention in July. Khan criticized Trump's statements vilifying minority groups and goaded the Republic candidate to read the US Constitution. Khan and his family then became a target of the Trump campaign.



"I hate to continue to give him lessons in civics, but someone has to speak on behalf of all these folks who are standing on the streets — these folks are scared because of his statements and his policies," Khan said. “He has not extended [a] hand of reconciliation. A decent winner would do that at the very first day.”

"He may have won the electoral college, but he must win the respect of everyone," Khan said.

