We’re Headed Toward A Thanksgiving Brimming With Insects. Here Are The Crunchiest Recipes.

In the coming decades, as meat becomes less and less sustainable, our Thanksgiving feasts might well include insects. Here are a few recipes for early adopters.

Our future Thanksgivings may include mealworm pie, cockroach relish, and roasted grasshoppers with green beans, as climate change and a swelling population makes meat more expensive and environmentally unsustainable.

Bugs are high in protein, with some species up 70% protein by weight. A 2013 report published by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization argues that corporations and governments will need to start farming insects to meet the food needs of the planet’s more than 9 billion people by 2050. The authors, food researchers at Wageningen University and Research in The Netherlands, argued that insect-rearing would require less land, and less feedstock, than meat.

“Insects are healthy, nutritious alternatives to mainstream staples such as chicken, pork, beef and even fish,” they wrote.

Nearly 2,000 species of insects are edible, with beetles, caterpillars, bees, wasps, and ants the most popular world-over.

“Insects are high in calcium, protein, numerous vitamins, and amino acids,” Ginny Mitchell, program coordinator at the Insect Zoo at Iowa State University, told BuzzFeed News.

In talks around the midwest, Mitchell often mentions the health benefits of eating bugs. Recently, she said, she’s noticed more people come up to her afterwards to share that they’ve tried cricket flour or that they’ve seen bug-based protein bars at the store.

Last year, for the first time since he wrote the Eat-A-Bug Cookbook in 1998, David George Gordon found himself at a meeting of more than 100 people who were keen on entomophagy as an industry. “The business aspect of bug-eating has grown considerably,” Gordon told BuzzFeed News.

A hive of startups have launched around this idea: Bitty Foods from San Francisco makes cricket flour that can augment or replace grain flour in recipes; Tiny Farms, an Oakland startup, is building tools and systems that insect farmers can use to better grow bugs; and Exo in Brooklyn makes energy bars featuring cricket flour as the central protein.