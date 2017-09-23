Massive landfills on Caribbean islands were already poisoning the nearby soil. Hurricanes Maria and Irma likely just made them worse, experts say.

Hurricane Maria tore off roofs and downed power lines in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands this week, triggering a presidential emergency declaration and help from FEMA, the US Coast Guard, and the military.



Now environmental experts are worried about a lesser-known casualty of the storm: more than 30 overflowing landfills on these islands that were posing environmental hazards even before the catastrophe hit.

The successive storms, they say, could cause trash landslides and increase the possibility that toxic liquids are leaching into the soil.

“Everything you can imagine is in these landfills — old cars, asbestos brake liners, petroleum, bottles, cans, yard waste,” Judith Enck, the former EPA administrator who oversaw the agency’s work in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands, told BuzzFeed News.

When hit with hard winds and flooding, the chemicals from that trash can wind up in drinking water.

“What happens with landfills is that when it rains, the rain percolates through the landfill and at the bottom there’s a toxic stew that forms,” Enck said. That sludge “will often then migrate into groundwater and into the nearby Caribbean Sea.”

According to a 2016 EPA report, a majority of the 29 landfills in Puerto Rico are over capacity, and since 2007, the EPA has ordered local authorities and landfill operators at 12 locations to make plans to close. But the territory’s budget crisis had hobbled efforts to fix this environmental threat.

Among those is the 51-year-old Toa Alta Municipal Solid Waste Landfill near San Juan, which the EPA has recommended should be closed by the end of this year because it “may present potential threats to human health and the environment.”

The EPA noted that the site sits above the North Coast Limestone aquifer system, which could be a source of drinking water in the future. But it wasn’t adequately protected from the various fluids that percolated through the piles of trash and collected at the bottom.