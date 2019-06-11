FDA’s First Tests For "Forever Chemicals" In Food Found Them In Meat And Chocolate Cake

The Food and Drug Administration detected chemicals linked to cancer in in supermarket staples such as cooked meats and pineapple, the agency acknowledged on Tuesday, and found the highest levels in chocolate cake with chocolate frosting.

The agency tested for these "fluorinated" chemicals, also called "per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances," or "PFAS" chemicals, because they are widely found in water-resistant packaging and consumer products, and used to manufacture them.



"Overall, our findings did not detect PFAS in the vast majority of the foods tested," the agency said in a statement. While the agency did not see "a food safety risk" in its sampling, it added, "current evidence suggests that the bioaccumulation of certain PFAS may cause serious health conditions."

About 610 locations in 43 states, serving an estimated 19 million people have PFAS in the drinking water, according to the Environmental Working Group and the Social Science Environmental Health Research Institute at Northeastern University.

These are often near chemical plants or near airports or military sites where fire-fighting foams containing the compounds are used in training exercises. For example, the agency also detected the chemicals in cow's milk at a dairy in New Mexico and produce grown in North Carolina — both at sites where the chemicals have contaminated the drinking water.

PFAS chemicals are currently largely unregulated, but the ubiquity of these "forever chemicals" in water systems has spurred a raft of legislation to monitor and restrict their use and release, and some states are taking steps to limit them in the water supply. The Environmental Protection Agency last year said it would consider monitoring and limiting some compounds in the water, and announced in February a roadmap to take steps towards that end.