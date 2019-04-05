Joe Biden Made Multiple Jokes About Consent In His First Speech Since Allegations Of Inappropriate Contact

Joe Biden, in his first public comments since facing allegations of inappropriate physical contact, opened a speech Friday morning by cracking a joke about consent.

The former vice president, who is deliberating a presidential campaign, took the stage at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ conference in Washington, DC, and hugged the union’s president, Lonnie Stephenson.

“I just want you to know I had permission to hug Lonnie,” he said, to applause and laughter from the mostly male audience.

A few moments later, Biden invited a group of kids on stage, shaking their hands as they came up — but then put his arm around one child’s shoulder.

“By the way, he gave me permission to touch him,” he said, again to applause and laughter from the crowd.



Biden told reporters after the speech that the comment about Stephenson wasn't a joke. "I wasn't joking, the president of the union put his arms around me, that's how it's always been," he said. "That's how people react."

Asked by reporters if he feels he owes a direct apology to any of the women who have said he made them uncomfortable, he said "I made it clear that if I made anyone feel uncomfortable, I feel badly about that. It was never my intention, ever, ever."

Pressed on whether that meant there should be a direct apology, he said, "I'm sorry I didn't understand more. I'm not sorry for any of my intentions, I'm not sorry for anything that I have ever done. I've never been disrespectful intentionally, to a man or a woman."