Joe Biden Says He'll Be "More Mindful" About Personal Space After Allegations Of Inappropriate Contact

Joe Biden said Wednesday that he’ll be more mindful about personal space and interactions going forward, after multiple women have alleged in the last week that he inappropriately touched them.

“I’ve never thought as politics of cold and antiseptic, I’ve always thought it was about connecting with people like I’ve said shaking hands, hands on the shoulder, a hug, encouragement. Now it’s all about taking selfies together,” Biden said in a minute long video.

“Social norms have begun to change, they’ve shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset and I get it. I hear what they’re saying, I understand it and I’ll be more mindful. That’s my responsibility and I’ll meet it,” he added.

Biden did not explicitly apologize in the video.