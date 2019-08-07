Phones Like The Galaxy Note 10 Are Too Big. Samsung Is Doing The Only Thing It Can.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Smartphones are too big and getting bigger. But this year, Samsung is (incrementally) reversing that trend. The company appears to have acknowledged that at some point, as a phone’s screen size increases, your ability to actually use the thing decreases. The company’s new Galaxy Note 10 is slightly smaller than last year's version (by .1 of an inch!) and, more critically, thinner and lighter, too. A Samsung spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the new phone’s “minimalistic” software is designed with one-handed use in mind.



This reporter, a small-handed person, put the Galaxy Note 10 to the one-handed test. Surprisingly, the phone — one of the larger mobile devices on the market — was kind of, sort of usable with one hand. The 6.3-inch display’s curved edges made it easy for my thumb to reach around to the other side of the screen. The phone is tall, but not bulky, so I was able to shimmy it up and down to reach the top and bottom edges.

The Galaxy Note 10 is not exactly a small phone — but it’s something. Samsung’s previous effort to make large screens small enough to hold in one hand — the Galaxy Fold — cost $2,000 and immediately broke. The company delayed the launch of the foldable phone to an unspecified date in September.

For those who really would prefer a Hella Big Phone, there is now a version of the Galaxy Note with a larger 6.8-inch screen, called the Galaxy Note10+.

Also new: the Note’s mirrored, prismatic hardware, which comes in three colors — “Aura Glow,” “Aura White,” and “Aura Black.”

