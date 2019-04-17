According to three different reports, Samsung's $2,000 foldable phone, called the Galaxy Fold, stopped working after a few days. The devices were sent to reporters for review.

The Galaxy Fold has two touchscreens: a smaller one that's activated when folded, and a larger tablet-sized on one that turns on when the device is opened up. On Wednesday, reporters at The Verge, Bloomberg, and CNBC said the larger screens on their Galaxy Fold review units failed in various ways. Samsung has not responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

SUPER YIKES: something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge. I don’t know how it happened, and I’m waiting to hear back from Samsung. It’s broken. https://t.co/p1014uB01D

The bulge pierced through the screen and eventually broke it, according to Bohn. Samsung promptly sent a replacement.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not.

On Twitter, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg posted photos of a screen that no longer functioned on his review device.

Half of the display seemed to be inactive. According to Gurman's tweet, the phone comes with a protective film that he removed. Samsung told Gurman that the layer is not intended to be removed. He also said there is a tear at the top part of the hinge; when he poked at it, the screen got worse.

After one day of use...

CNBC's Steve Kovach uploaded a video of the left half of the Fold's larger display flickering.

Kovach tweeted that he did not remove the film, but the screen still broke.

Not what you'd expect out of a device that costs nearly $2,000!

The foldable phone, one of the first of its kind, was announced on February 20. In anticipation of the Fold’s launch, Google announced in November that Android, the operating system for Samsung devices, would support foldable, multi-display devices.

The device is slated to be available to the public on April 26 through AT&T and T-Mobile.

The issue may only affect a limited number of devices. Another reporter, Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post, noted that after folding and unfolding the phone over 100 times, the screen was still functional.

