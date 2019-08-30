The Twitter CEO’s Twitter Was Hacked

The official Twitter account of Jack Dorsey, the CEO of the social media platform, was hacked on Friday and used to broadcast racial slurs and a bomb threat. Shortly before 1 p.m. in San Francisco on Friday, Dorsey's @jack account tweeted a link to a Discord chat and RT'd a series of tweets, including one that read, "follow me i am jacks daddy." The account also tweeted a string of racist slurs and a bomb threat directed at Twitter's headquarters. The tweets were removed within about 15 minutes of being posted.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company is investigating the issue. "We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened," a company account noted during the incident.

A Twitter spokesperson didn't respond to a question about Dorsey's current whereabouts.

Discord took down the server hosting the chat tweeted by the @jack account, according to a source.

The tweets were posted to Twitter through an app called Cloudhopper, which was acquired by Twitter in 2010 and enables SMS-based tweeting.

The incident is a humiliating blow for Twitter, which has long struggled to police hate and abuse on its platform. In 2017, the company beefed up its login verification, adding the ability to add an authenticator app, in addition to SMS text messages, as an extra layer of security, in order to mitigate hacked accounts on the platform.



Friday's incident reminded some of a Nov. 2017 incident in which a disgruntled Twitter contractor took President Donald Trump's account offline for 11 minutes. That contractor, who had been at Twitter for four months, had the tools to unilaterally deactivate one of the most followed accounts on the service, leading some to question the security protocols in place at Twitter headquarters.

This story is developing...



With reporting from Ryan Broderick and Jane Lytvynenko