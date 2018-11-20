How To Set A Reminder To Take A Break From Facebook

Today, Facebook and (Facebook-owned) Instagram are releasing new tools to help users view and limit their time spent on the apps.

The in-app dashboard, which was announced in August, is finally rolling out to users around the world. Unfortunately, the feature only tracks usage on that mobile device. It doesn't count time on the sites' desktop apps or secondary gadgets, like a tablet. Here's how to see your time-spent dashboard and how to set daily reminders to take a break from the two apps.

On the Facebook mobile app, first tap on the menu (bottom right on iOS), and select "Settings & Privacy."