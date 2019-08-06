Apple Card Will Be Available To A Limited Number Of People Today

If you were interested in an Apple Card, check your email. Today, Apple is selecting a limited number of people who previously signed up on their website to try the Apple Card credit card, ahead of the product’s public launch later this summer. The company would not specify the number of people invited.

Apple Card is a MasterCard-backed credit card for iPhone users that offers bigger cash back incentives for purchases in Apple’s ecosystem: 2% back with Apple Pay, and 3% back for Apple Store, the App Store, and Apple subscriptions. Non-Apple Pay purchases receive 1%. The cash rewards can be put towards your credit card statement or deposited into your bank account.

The people will be notified by email and invited to apply through the Wallet app on their iPhone. Card approval will take minutes, an Apple spokesperson said, and if the applicant is approved, the Apple Card can be used immediately. Physical “titanium, laser-etched” cards will take approximately 2-3 days to ship.

For consumers already using Apple Pay heavily, the Apple Card is an enticing option. However, for non-Apple Pay purchases, spenders will earn more with nearly every other cash-back rewards card (most offer 1.5% back).

Apple is touting the new credit card’s iPhone-based, easy-to-use mobile app as its key differentiator. For example, the app displays a chart of your spending habits over time and has an interface that shows exactly how much interest you’ll pay based on different payment amounts.

As of August 2, the Apple Card’s APR (or annual percentage rate charged as interest, if you don’t pay your statement in full) is 12.99% to 23.99%, depending on how good your credit is. (The card’s APR has changed since March which, at that time, was listed as 13.24% to 24.24%.) The average credit card interest rate is 19.24%, according to WalletHub.



For those considering signing up for Apple Card, or any rewards credit card, the most important thing to remember is paying your bill in full if you can to avoid high interest credit card debt, said Sara Rathner, a credit card expert at NerdWallet. Rathner added, "Avoid making charges you can’t afford to pay back, because the interest you’d pay would wipe out your cash-back rewards — like that 3% cash back for a new MacBook Pro that’s out of your price range."