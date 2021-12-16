Survivors Of The Deadly Tornadoes Are Left Picking Up The Pieces After The Devastation

“The reality has now set in that Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation as it stands is no longer,” the director of a nursing home told BuzzFeed News, “and it won’t ever be the same.”

Sarah Stewart did not expect there to be nothing left of the nursing home she operated in Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado struck the building. She and her husband drove to the facility last Friday night after receiving word that it had been hit, and she thought that the residents and staff would be sheltering inside. “At that time, I didn’t know we were going to be in an evacuation situation,” she told BuzzFeed News. But as they arrived at Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation, “even in the dark, you could sense the devastation,” Stewart said. Kentucky was the hardest-hit state by the tornado event, which killed 76 people — including 12 children — there as of Thursday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that 3,280 people are still without power, nearly a week later, and most of them are in Mayfield, one of the most devastated cities. The National Weather Service has confirmed that multiple tornadoes touched down in Kentucky from Friday night through Saturday morning, and officials are still monitoring the severity and extent of the extreme weather events. Including Kentucky, at least 88 people have died across several states, and the death toll is expected to rise in the coming days. It wasn’t until Saturday morning that it dawned on Stewart, the regional director of operations at ClearView Healthcare Management, which operates Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation, that the building was a “total loss.” But Stewart called it “the miracle of Mayfield,” because though the facility was completely demolished, permanently displacing 74 residents, none of them or the roughly 15 staffers were injured or killed. “I think everyone is sad; we don’t know what the future holds,” she said, adding that it’s “too soon” to tell if they’ll be able to rebuild the facility. Some rooms even had ceiling pieces or bricks in the bed. “By the looks of the building, you would not believe that no one was injured,” Stewart said. With the help of volunteers, everyone was evacuated from the nursing home by daybreak on Saturday. At the time, many residents asked her when they would go back “home,” Stewart said, but “the reality has now set in that Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation as it stands is no longer … and it won’t ever be the same.”

For four days after the tornadoes touched down in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Molly McCaffrey couldn't access her cars inside her garage. Since the massive tornado event on Friday, she had been renting a car and staying at her mom's place. Though the weather didn't affect her house, the telephone poles in her backyard fell, leaving dozens of cables dangerously blocking her garage. She and her neighbors, some of whose houses were damaged, lost power and internet. By Wednesday, the power returned to McCaffrey's house and she and her husband were planning to move back in. But not all her neighbors have been as lucky. With rain and a cold spell expected later in the week, McCaffrey told BuzzFeed News she's offered her mom's house as a temporary place to stay for some neighbors. "We are also offering hotel rooms to people because it’s going to get cold later in the week," she said. In McCaffrey's neighborhood, she said hundreds of volunteers have turned up to help. "People have just shown up in our neighborhood and picked up chainsaws and branches," she said. "Hundreds of them are here every day moving branches." Bowling Green had been under a tornado warning all day on Friday, McCaffrey said. She and her husband went to bed at 11 p.m., but emergency alerts on their phones woke them up two hours later. They put on their coats and shoes in case they had to go outside, and took shelter in a small windowless hallway in their house. At about 1:20 a.m., it got loud. "I would say that metaphorically it sounded like a train, but realistically, it just sounded like the loudest rain and the loudest hail you've ever heard," McCaffrey said. "You could hear things flying through the air. You could hear things hitting trees and roofs and you could hear things snapping. And we became very afraid at that point. And then I said, 'I think we're in trouble.'" In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Breeana Glisson told CNN that while the tornado ripped through her city, she held onto her two kids in her bed. The roof collapsed, crushing her arm. Seconds later, she and the kids were no longer in their house. "When I opened my eyes and looked around, I had no idea where I was. None," she told CNN. "All I could do was stand up and scream for help and try to find someone to help me and my kids." Glisson has a broken arm and her head is injured and face bruised, according to CNN, but her kids are physically unscathed. Their house, however, was destroyed. A stay-at-home mom, Glisson said her expenses are stretched thin from having to pay for a motel room for her family. She told CNN, "We have nowhere to go."

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images Homes destroyed by a tornado is seen from an aerial view on Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Many families are also dealing with the death of a loved one. On Facebook, two parents shared the news that their 2-month-old baby died after sustaining injuries. She was in her car seat when the tornado hit, according to the Facebook post, and died a few days later at the hospital. The father, Douglas Koon, told the Washington Post that the tornado threw him around like a "rag doll" until he and his wife ended up in their neighbor's yard. Once they came to their senses, they heard their 4-year-old son, Dallas, calling for them, and then found their other son and Koon's mother-in-law under debris. They found their 2-month-old daughter still in her car seat, and while she appeared to be fine within the next few hours, she continued to bleed internally, he said. Doctors told Koon and his wife that she would most likely be brain dead the rest of her life, the Washington Post reported. On Monday, they took their daughter off life support.

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images The Mayfield Consumers Products candle factory is seen from an aerial view as workers search for survivors on Dec.12, 2021, in Mayfield, Kentucky.