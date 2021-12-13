Factory And Warehouse Workers Are Among The Victims Of A Historic Tornado, But The Full Death Toll Remains Unknown

As rescue personnel continued to search for survivors of the devastating tornadoes that tore through six states on Friday, the storms' victims are beginning to be identified.

Casualties from the tornado-spawning storms have been confirmed in Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Of all these states, Kentucky was hit the hardest. In a press conference Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear described the destruction as the "most devastating tornado event in our history," and that he believed that it will go on record as the longest path of any tornado in the US ever. The National Weather Service is still assessing damage.

Beshear said Saturday as many as 100 people are feared to be dead, and by Sunday, 50 deaths in his state had been confirmed. But as National Guard troops and law enforcement are continuing to search the rubble of one house to the next, he said: "I think it’s going to be significantly worse than that. We’re still finding bodies."

Most of the victims' names have not yet been released. One of the Kentucky victims has been identified as a district judge; another as a corrections officer.

In the city of Mayfield, Kentucky, which was among the hardest hit, the tornado leveled a candle factory that early reports suggested had 110 people inside during its night shift.

Beshear said Sunday that 40 people had been rescued from the rubble so far, and authorities were working to confirm if others had been accounted for. However, on Sunday night, the candle factory's parent company, Mayfield Consumer Products, released a statement saying that 90 people had been located, with only eight employees confirmed dead and eight others still missing.

“I am praying that maybe original estimates of those we’ve lost were wrong," Beshear said when asked about the company's assessment. "If so, it’s going to be pretty wonderful, but it’s pretty early.”

