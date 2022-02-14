New Yorkers Gathered To Protest After An Asian Woman Was Stabbed To Death In Her Apartment

Demonstrators gathered Monday morning to mourn and protest anti-Asian hate crimes following the brutal killing of a 35-year-old Korean American woman in her apartment on Sunday.

"I felt I needed to show up for the demonstration today and stand with others who are tired of living in fear," said Justine Browning, a 34-year-old PhD student and professor who joined the crowd of about 250 protesters in Manhattan on Monday. "To be alongside the Asian community and raise our voices until the city’s leaders cannot ignore them anymore."

Police identified the victim as Christina Yuna Lee, who was stabbed to death by a stranger who followed her into her sixth-floor walk-up apartment in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood. Surveillance footage obtained by the New York Post shows the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Assamad Nash, stealthily following Lee as she walks down the hallway and out of the camera's view.

Other tenants in the building reportedly heard Lee screaming for help and called the police.

Officers responded to the 911 call at 111 Chrystie Street at 4:23 a.m. on Sunday, Sgt. Edward Riley told BuzzFeed News. Officers could not immediately enter the apartment because someone had barricaded themselves inside and locked the door. They eventually forced their way into the apartment and found Lee dead in the bathroom.

Nash attempted to escape out of a back window, but police arrested him inside the apartment, officials said. Nash, who had a history of misdemeanor charges, was charged with murder and burglary.



Police did not comment on whether they will consider the attack to be a hate crime.

Yi Andy Chen, director of Coalition of Asian Americans for Civil Rights and one of the organizers of the protest on Monday, told BuzzFeed News he has already "lost count" of how many similar demonstrations he's gone to the last two years. His mother was a victim of a hate crime in February 2020, when she went out for groceries and someone pushed her onto the sidewalk, causing an injury that needed 12 stitches.