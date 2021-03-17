Here's What We Know About The Victims Of The Spa Shootings Near Atlanta

Delaina Yaun at her 2020 wedding with her husband and two children.

A mother of two who went to get a massage after working all day at a Waffle House was one of the eight people killed by a shooter who attacked three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday — just one story to emerge as more about the victims becomes known.

Officials identified the three other people who were killed alongside 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun at Young's Asian Massage in Acworth as Xiaojie Tan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, and Paul Andre Michels, 54.

The other four victims, all of whom are Asian women, were shot and killed at two Atlanta spas across the street from each other. Officials have not identified them publicly, but a spokesperson with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta told BuzzFeed News that four of the victims are of Korean descent.

Police say they have not yet determined if the shootings were racially motivated, even though the suspect told investigators he targeted the businesses — which are marketed as Asian or international spas that promote their female and Asian employees — because he viewed them as outlets for his sex addiction.

But many have pointed to the hypersexualization of and racism against Asian women in the suspect’s decision to target the spas, and have criticized law enforcement’s hesitancy to call the shootings racially motivated.

BuzzFeed News is still working to learn more about the people who were killed in the shootings, including Feng and Tan, who was the registered owner of Young's Asian Massage.

For years, Yaun worked at the Waffle House just a few stores down from Tan's massage spa while raising her two children, 13-year-old Mayson and 8-month-old Mia.

"She strived to be a great, great person, and she was," said John Beck, Yaun's manager of three years who became close friends with the family.

He described how Yaun would feed people who were homeless when they came into the Waffle House. She'd also bring them home to offer showers and clean clothes.

"You don't find people like that," Beck told BuzzFeed News. "Her heart was so big. She loved people and she loved her children, she was a very, very special person to me."