This Is How Syrian Refugees Are Reacting To The Brexit Results

"The active remaining countries in the EU will concentrate their efforts to keep the union from deterioration," he continued. "The support to the traitors of the coalition won't be a priority. At the same time, they'll decrease their military support to the [rebels.]

What is more important is that the people of these states started to have fear from the Erdogan's Turkey as the British people felt afraid. So these countries will alienate Turkey to satisfy their people and will be a threat to the strength of NATO on the long term.

Don't forget that the EU that put sanctions on our country will lose 13 billion pounds, which is the money put by the UK each year into the union. We're really happy and we look forward to other divisions to those who conspire against us.

The one who doesn't see Syria as the centre of the universe, after this international war against it, has a real problem. Yes we are the centre of the universe in science, history, geography and the battle fields. Our regards to the European conferences of 'friends of Syria.'"