This Is How Syrian Refugees Are Reacting To The Brexit Results

But fans of the Syrian regime couldn't be happier.

By Munzer al-Awad and Hayes Brown

Posted on June 24, 2016, at 2:04 p.m. ET

The United Kingdom's unexpected decision to leave the European Union has left Syrian refugees horrified and supporters of the Syrian government absolutely delighted.

British Prime Minister David Cameron — who campaigned on holding the referendum and advocated hard for remaining in the European Union — has been an outspoken critic of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and been pushing back on the narrative that Britain is drowning in refugees from Syria and other conflict zones.
Many of the refugees that spoke with BuzzFeed News in the aftermath of the vote blamed the results largely on the reaction to the number of people entering Europe over the last two years.

"As a Syrian refugee in Europe, we suffer from xenophobia, and stereotypes," said Wasim Ghazi, 31, who is currently living in Spain. "This win for Leave was a win for fear, hatred and racism."

"As Syrians, we feel the UK can play a bigger role to end the Syrian war being part of the EU," he continued. "It's a shame that hatred has won over reason and tolerance."

"The refugee crisis that happened as a result is the biggest single reason why the British people voted to leave the EU," Waleed al-Hariri, 37, a Syrian refugee based in Jordan, told BuzzFeed News.

"They did not want their country to have one million refugees like what happened in Germany. They blamed the EU for letting in these refugees and not being able to control the problem."

"It looks clear to me that the refugee crisis in Syria has had a considerable role in the latest changes which took place in the EU," said Jamal Mamo, 42, from his new home in Istanbul.

"We can’t consider the UK decision to leave the EU without putting in mind the scenes of the massive influx of refugees that shocked Europe last summer," he said.

"The impacts will be as huge as the decision itself," Mamo added. "These impacts won’t be on the European level alone but will exceed Europe to the whole world.

As a Syrian refugee I don’t believe that the international community will take any serious steps towards settling the Syrian crisis and its repercussions since these have been used by many countries as pressure cards in their political maneuvers."

"It is for me and many other Syrian refugees as simple as the following: 'As long as Assad is in power, no one will be willing to return to Syria. This simply means that the refugees’ crisis will continue,'" Mamo said.

On that, Cameron agrees: he's insisted that Assad must step down if there was to be any hope of peace in Syria or defeating ISIS. And now the schadenfreude from regime supporters is thick.

"While we are happy for the exit of Britain from the EU, we're not gloating but we're presenting political and economical facts that will reflect on every country that supports the [rebels]," Syrian parlimentarian Fares Shehabi posted on Facebook.

"The active remaining countries in the EU will concentrate their efforts to keep the union from deterioration," he continued. "The support to the traitors of the coalition won't be a priority. At the same time, they'll decrease their military support to the [rebels.] What is more important is that the people of these states started to have fear from the Erdogan's Turkey as the British people felt afraid. So these countries will alienate Turkey to satisfy their people and will be a threat to the strength of NATO on the long term. Don't forget that the EU that put sanctions on our country will lose 13 billion pounds, which is the money put by the UK each year into the union. We're really happy and we look forward to other divisions to those who conspire against us. The one who doesn't see Syria as the centre of the universe, after this international war against it, has a real problem. Yes we are the centre of the universe in science, history, geography and the battle fields. Our regards to the European conferences of 'friends of Syria.'"

"The active remaining countries in the EU will concentrate their efforts to keep the union from deterioration," he continued. "The support to the traitors of the coalition won't be a priority. At the same time, they'll decrease their military support to the [rebels.]

What is more important is that the people of these states started to have fear from the Erdogan's Turkey as the British people felt afraid. So these countries will alienate Turkey to satisfy their people and will be a threat to the strength of NATO on the long term.

Don't forget that the EU that put sanctions on our country will lose 13 billion pounds, which is the money put by the UK each year into the union. We're really happy and we look forward to other divisions to those who conspire against us.

The one who doesn't see Syria as the centre of the universe, after this international war against it, has a real problem. Yes we are the centre of the universe in science, history, geography and the battle fields. Our regards to the European conferences of 'friends of Syria.'"

Ahmad Shelash, another Syrian parliamentarian, agreed with Shehabi. "We'll not only disintegrate Europe, we'll disintegrate the US too," Shelash wrote.

"They leave and disintegrate and Syria will stay. Morning of victory and glory for you my friends!"

"They leave and disintegrate and Syria will stay. Morning of victory and glory for you my friends!"

"Assad has to go, so Cameron went!" Shelash gloated. "Obama said it too and he'll go too."

"The universe will go and Assad will stay. Understand stupid!"

"The universe will go and Assad will stay. Understand stupid!"

"I can see the image of the Queen Elizabeth asking forgiveness to be accepted back to the Damascene house of obedience," Shelash posted.

"We're great and we can forgive."

"We're great and we can forgive."

