Their Restaurant Burned Down In The Minneapolis Protests. They Just Want Justice For George Floyd.

The ashes of the Gandhi Mahal restaurant are seen behind police in South Minneapolis on Friday morning.

The first thing Hafsa Islam felt Friday morning, when she woke up in a neighborhood filled with acrid smoke, was anger.

The restaurant in South Minneapolis that had been her family’s life’s work, Gandhi Mahal, had burned down in protests early Friday morning, days after George Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer used a knee chokehold on him.

Then Hafsa heard her father, Ruhel Islam, on the phone. “Let the buildings burn,” he was saying. “Justice needs to be served. Put those officers in jail.”

Hearing her father’s words on the phone calmed Hafsa, who said she has always supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It helped me realize what we were there for,” she said. “It has gotten to a point where this is the only way that we can get justice, and we can change the system.”

Hafsa, 18, posted what her father had said on Gandhi Mahal’s Facebook page, hoping to help others understand why there were more important things at stake in the protests than buildings, she said. She was met with an outpouring of support from the community and promises to help the restaurant rebuild.

Ruhel, an immigrant from Bangladesh, explained it this way: “Life is more valuable than anything else,” he said, hours after his restaurant had burned. “We can rebuild a building. But we cannot give this man back to his family.”

In the wake of Floyd’s death, Hafsa had spent the past few days at Gandhi Mahal, which sits just a few blocks from the Minneapolis Police’s Third Precinct, in the heart of the neighborhood that has been the epicenter of the protests.

She had seen medics carrying people injured in the protests. She’d seen nonviolent protesters stung by tear gas and rubber bullets. And she had even, she said, caught a glimpse of George Floyd as he was arrested a few blocks away.

She was in her car, running DoorDash orders from her family’s restaurant. She even filmed a 5-second video on Snapchat, a blurry video showing police with a man on the corner where Floyd was arrested.

“The first thing I noticed was his facial expression,” Hafsa said. “It brought that image to my mind. I remembered how he was crying and in pain.”

She has thought of that expression, she said, as she watches the protests unfold in her city. “I think the people saying that people should stop protesting are wrong,” she said.