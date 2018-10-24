Kamala Harris Has Cult Status In Iowa After The Kavanaugh Hearings

On her first visit to Iowa as a potential presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris developed a problem with doors: she couldn’t get out of them. She barely finished a speech before she was swarmed, admirers blocking all exits, asking for photographs or searching for conversations with the senator.

There was a certain look people got as they left the crowds that formed around Harris: flushed and giddy, some gushing about what the California senator had just told them. In Ankeny on Monday, a college student left the crowd with tears in her eyes after a conversation with Harris about her rape and the importance of fighting back after the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

On Tuesday in Waterloo, a woman clutching a marker and a pillow cross-stitched with the phrase “A woman’s place is in the White House” ran up to Harris the second she stepped from the podium after a speech.

Ten minutes later, as Harris forced her way out of the front door of the cramped Black Hawk County Democrats’ office, a small throng of admirers followed her onto the street. Every move she made towards the door of a waiting black minivan was thwarted by another request for a selfie.

Farther down the block, two men watched skeptically from a bench. Neither had heard of Harris.

“No idea who that is,” one said, peering into the knot of people and cameras.

The other man said, “I think I’ve heard of him.”

As she mulls a presidential run, Harris’s trip to Iowa had the unmistakable air of celebrity — a celebrity born of social media and MSNBC, many of her supporters said, and amplified by Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, where Harris made headlines for her sharp questions on the Judiciary Committee.

But that celebrity is so far limited. The people who spent the beginning of this month glued to the Kavanaugh hearings, or just regularly watch cable news, are already very familiar with Harris. For those who haven’t paid close attention to the news, the California senator’s name didn’t register.

That puts Harris behind some of the other big-name potential Democratic presidential contenders, like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, or former Vice President Joe Biden. A poll of the state conducted just before the final Kavanaugh hearings showed 33% of likely 2020 Democratic caucus participants had not heard of Harris, compared to less than 1% for Sanders and Biden, and 3% for Warren.

Harris’ stated purpose for being in Iowa this week: to help the state’s midterm elections candidates. But her first visit also gave her a chance to introduce herself to the voters who will take part in 2020’s first caucuses — particularly to those who may have missed her on TV.

In stump speeches across Iowa, Harris offered a preview of what could become the backbone of a presidential campaign. At the center was a message about the importance of “speaking truths.”

The first two truths Harris chose to speak: first, the reality of racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, and homophobia in America. The second: “This economy isn’t working for working people.”

In the Black Hawk County Democrats’ office in Waterloo, it was the second truth, about a “broken” economy, that prompted the loudest applause. At the University of Iowa, the crowd of mostly young people cheered equally loudly for both.

The two truths are a sign of Harris’s careful balancing of the explicit politics of race and gender — which she has recently encouraged Democrats to confront head-on — with a message of economic populism, including criticizing Republicans’ recent tax bill as a giveaway to the wealthy “that should go to working people,” and proposing her own annual tax credit for middle-class families.

The tax credit didn’t leave much of an impression on Harris’s supporters, who latched less onto policy than onto the feelings they said her speech left them with. Another of Harris’s truths that many said they appreciated: an assertion that “Americans have so much more in common than what separates us.”