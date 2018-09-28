Kamala Harris And Amy Klobuchar, Both Former Prosecutors, Stood Out In The Brett Kavanaugh Hearings

Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar have stood out throughout Brett Kavanaugh's grueling confirmation hearings for questioning that closely fits their growing national profiles: Harris, a sharp, prosecutorial California firebrand, and Klobuchar, an even-handed but effective Midwestern moderate.

Klobuchar and Harris are both former prosecutors — and both have rumored presidential ambitions ahead of the 2020 elections. Both struck rare blows against Kavanaugh in front of a riveted nationwide audience Thursday, during a Senate hearing over Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were in high school. But they did so in diverging ways.



Harris, a 25-year sex crimes prosecutor and the former California attorney general, has quickly established a reputation for hard-hitting, no-nonsense questions in her short time on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She pressed Kavanaugh Thursday on his failure to take a polygraph test or demand an FBI investigation, a contrast, she said, to his accuser; and on his use of friendships with women to defend himself against Ford’s allegations.

Harris finished her allotted five minutes with a one-sentence question: “Did you watch Dr. Ford’s testimony?”

“I did not. I plan to,” Kavanaugh replied. “I plan to, but I did not. I was preparing mine.”

It was a moment that resonated for many who had watched Ford speak that morning — testimony compelling enough that many Republicans initially feared they had lost Kavanaugh’s nomination battle.

With Republicans pushing ahead toward an initial vote on Kavanaugh Friday morning, Harris made waves again: she refused to cast a vote. As the committee ran through a roll call of senators' votes, she sat silently and stoically after her name was called.

It was Klobcuhar who spoke on behalf of Harris and Sen. Cory Booker, who also abstained. "They're not answering because this is so unfair, Mr. Chairman."