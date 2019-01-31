Kamala Harris’s Appeal To Democrats: She’s The Antithesis Of Donald Trump

The day that Kamala Harris announced she was running for president, she faced a basic question. Most Democrats were running on their own signature issues: economic inequality, climate change, women’s rights, millennials. “What,” one reporter asked, “is the core issue of your campaign?”



“The core of my campaign is the people,” Harris responded. “It’s about people.”

With a huge, flashy rollout on Sunday in Oakland, the California senator has quickly cemented herself as one of the frontrunners for the Democratic nomination. But instead of giving Democrats easy answers on how to define her candidacy, Harris’s campaign has been broad, even vague. She leapfrogs between a host of progressive issues. She defies most neat ideological boxes.

But to many voters, according to conversations across Iowa and California, it’s clear what Harris’s campaign is about — and it isn’t any particular policy. Those voters like Kamala Harris because, in every way, she is the antithesis of Donald Trump.

“She’s the perfect contrast to the current administration,” said Brittany Yu, an analyst in San Francisco who attended Harris’s Oakland campaign launch rally this past weekend and says she plans to support her in the primary. “She’s a woman of color, she supports reproductive rights, she knows the law, she speaks with eloquence.”

In the midterm elections, Democrats won a landslide victory with a laser focus on health care — and almost no mention of Trump. So far, Democratic presidential candidates have followed that lesson, focusing their campaigns tightly around a single issue or set of issues. Some, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have steered away from talking about the president altogether.

But people close to Harris’s campaign say she is deliberately not following that path. She’s gambling that she doesn’t need a single policy issue for voters to latch on to, and she is not shying away from talking about Trump. The goal is to build the case that Harris is the perfect candidate to go toe to toe, symbolically and literally, with the president — by virtue of her personal qualities and professional history as much as her policy.

Harris didn’t mention Trump by name in Oakland, but voters at her rally often spoke about her in relation to him. Some described Harris as “the antithesis” of Trump. Another said she was his “opposite.”

“I think she’s exactly what we need right now,” said Julia Gautreaux, a San Francisco fitness instructor at the rally who said she was “100% in” for Harris’s campaign. “We need someone smart, educated — a female in office. She’s experienced. She’s in stark contrast to what we have at the moment.”

For many, the image of Harris as a foil to Trump has been formed from her time on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

When she visited Iowa in October of last year, amid a fervor of speculation that she was planning to run for president, the throngs of eager Democrats that showed up for Harris’s events had said they discovered the senator on MSNBC and social media, where they had seen clips of her grilling Trump administration officials and Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Far more than her policies — like a large middle-class tax cut that she frequently mentions in her speeches — they said they were drawn to her personal qualities: intelligence, outspokenness, and most of all, strength.

“I think she’s quite sharp, and really direct, and I appreciated that,” said Mary Corsair, a retired school counselor in Indianola, who came to see Harris speak in October after watching her on MSNBC. “She tried to hold Kavanaugh’s feet to the fire, and I was really impressed with that. That’s what we need.”

In Oakland, where many voters have followed Harris’s career in law enforcement since her time as San Francisco’s district attorney, voters spoke of Harris’s “fairness,” “integrity,” and “justice” as their favorite parts of her candidacy.



Harris’s slogan, “For the People,” which appears on all of her campaign signs and merchandise, is an allusion to her past as a prosecutor. It’s an implicit but obvious contrast with a president whose administration has been mired in a special counsel investigation since virtually the day it began.